Habrá corte de luz en tres distritos este miércoles 28

Este miércoles 28 de abril habrá corte de luz en San Juan de Lurigancho, Comas y Churín, anunció Enel. La suspensión obedece a obras de mantenimiento preventivo a las redes eléctricas “para mejorar la calidad del servicio”.
“Los cortes programados se ejecutan según normativa, en zonas específicas y nos permiten evitar riesgos y asegurar la continuidad del suministro”, detalló Enel. El corte no afectará la totalidad de las jurisdicciones y será en determinadas zonas y horarios.
SAN JUAN DE LURIGANCHO 09:00 – 19:00
PROVIV CIUDAD MARISCAL CACERES SCT II MZ. A4, A5, B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, C7, C8, D1, D19, D2, D20, D21, D22, D23, D3, D4, G5, OTROS PROG CIUDAD MARISCAL CACERES, SECTOR 2 BARRIO 1 GRUPO RESIDENCIAL D (DISTRITO S JUAN DE LURIGA, JIRON FRANCISCO B. O CONNOR MZ B4 LT 15 A.H, URB. MARISCAL CACERES, MZ. A4, A5, B1, B2, B3, B4, C7, C8, D1, D19, D2, D20, D21, D22, D23, G5, CA MELITON CARBAJAL CDRA.46, CALLE A. UGARTE CDRA.44, AVENIDA CENTRAL [URB.-MARISCAL ANDRES A. CACE - A.H. MARISCAL ANDRES A. CACERES, JR. PABLO DE OLAVIDE CDRA. 45.
COMAS 08:30 – 17:30
AV A N° 804 EDIF 01,02,03,04,05, AV M. BASTIDAS S/N EDIF 17G6, AV M. BASTIDAS S/N EDIF 18G6, AV M. BASTIDAS S/N EDIF 19G6, AV M. BASTIDAS S/N EDIF 20G6, AV M. BASTIDAS 1084-1088 EDIF 17G6, AV M.ICAELA BASTIDAS 1084 - 1088 C.H. LOS GIRASOLES EDIF 17,18, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS 1088 EDIF 19,20, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y PASAJE 7 EDIF 04,05, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A EDIF 01,02,03, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A CENTRO DE LAVADO, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A CASETA VIGILANCIA, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A CTO BOMBAS, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A LC1 ,LC2, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A LOSA DEPORTIVA, AV A 802-804 C.R. LOS LAURELES BQ III, AV A EDIF 02, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV GONZALES M B - L 02 – OBRAS, AV M B - L 1 PROG RESD DE VIV LOS LAURELES 1 DEPTO 1104 BQ IV - PROG RESD DE VIV, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A SIST VENT EMERG, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS S/N UN INMOB 1-OBRA1, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A M B - L 1 CASETA VIG, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A BCI, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS S/N CONDOMINIO GIRASOLES VI EDIFICIO 20 URB. LOS PARQUES DE COMAS DEPTO 1201, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A ADMINISTRACION, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS S/N UN INMOB 1-OBRA, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS Y AV A SSGG, AV MICAELA BASTIDAS 1084 MZ A LT5 URB. LOS PARQUES DE COMAS DEPTO 1603 EDIFICIO 19 - URB
CHURÍN 08:00 A 18:00
Av. Miguel Grau S/N, Jr. Miguel Grau, Av. Victor Larco Herrera, Av. Evitamiento, Mercado Municipal, Ca. Miguel Grau, L. Prado 200 Esq. Larco, Ca. Bajada Al Camal, Pj. San Martin, Leoncio. Prado, Sector Balneario De Churin, Loza Deportiva De La Municipalidad, Tinta Paccha, ubicado en el C.P. Ayarpongo Sct Churín.