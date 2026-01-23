Entretenimiento

Premios Óscar 2026: sorpresas, grandes nominaciones y fecha de la entrega de premios

Desde dramas históricos hasta propuestas contemporáneas, la lista de nominados refleja una amplia variedad de enfoques narrativos y técnicos reconocidos por la industria cinematográfica.




La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció oficialmente la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2026, correspondiente a su 98.ª edición, que se celebrará el próximo 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La relación de candidaturas incluye a producciones de grandes estudios y del cine independiente, así como una marcada presencia internacional en varias categorías, desde Mejor Película y actuaciones protagónicas hasta rubros técnicos y documentales, consolidando el panorama de las películas que competirán por el máximo reconocimiento de la industria cinematográfica.

Mejor Película

  • Bugonia

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Mejor Director

  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Mejor Actor Protagonista

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz Protagonista

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners

  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan – Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Mejor Guion Original

  • Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

  • It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi, Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

  • Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

  • Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

  • Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Bugonia – Will Tracy

  • Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell

  • One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Train Dreams – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Mejor Película Internacional

  • The Secret Agent (Brasil)

  • Valor Sentimental (Noruega)

  • It Was Just an Accident (Francia)

  • Sirât (España)

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Arco

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • La pequeña Amélie o el personaje de la lluvia

  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • Bugonia

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Mejor Can­ción Original

  • “Dear Me” – Relentless (Diane Warren)

  • “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners

  • “Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!

  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

Mejor Documental

  • The Alabama Solution

  • Come See Me in the Good Light

  • Cutting Through Rocks

  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin

  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • All the Empty Rooms

  • Armed Only with a Camera

  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone

  • The Devil Is Busy

  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción Real

  • Butcher’s Stain

  • The Singers

  • Two People Exchanging Saliva

  • A Friend of Dorothy

  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • The Girl Who Cried Pearls

  • The Three Sisters

  • Butterfly

  • Forevergreen

  • Retirement Plan

Mejor Casting (nuevo categoría)

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Mejor Dirección de Fotografía

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Mejor Edición

  • F1

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

Mejor Sonido

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sirât

Mejor Efectos Visuales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • Jurassic World Rebirth

  • The Lost Bus

  • Sinners

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Frankenstein

  • Kokuho

  • The Smashing Machine

  • The Ugly Stepsister

  • Sinners


