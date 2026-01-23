Premios Óscar 2026: sorpresas, grandes nominaciones y fecha de la entrega de premios

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció oficialmente la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Óscar 2026, correspondiente a su 98.ª edición, que se celebrará el próximo 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La relación de candidaturas incluye a producciones de grandes estudios y del cine independiente, así como una marcada presencia internacional en varias categorías, desde Mejor Película y actuaciones protagónicas hasta rubros técnicos y documentales, consolidando el panorama de las películas que competirán por el máximo reconocimiento de la industria cinematográfica.
Mejor Película
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Mejor Director
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Mejor Actor Protagonista
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz Protagonista
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Mejor Guion Original
Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi, Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams – Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar
Mejor Película Internacional
The Secret Agent (Brasil)
Valor Sentimental (Noruega)
It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
Sirât (España)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor Película Animada
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
La pequeña Amélie o el personaje de la lluvia
Zootopia 2
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Mejor Canción Original
“Dear Me” – Relentless (Diane Warren)
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” – Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” – Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Mejor Documental
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción Real
Butcher’s Stain
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan
Mejor Casting (nuevo categoría)
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Mejor Dirección de Fotografía
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Mejor Edición
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Mejor Sonido
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Mejor Efectos Visuales
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
Frankenstein
Kokuho
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners