Premios Oscar 2025: 'Emilia Pérez', 'Wicked' y 'The Brutalist' lideran nominaciones

La entrega de los premios Oscar 2025 se realizará el próximo domingo 2 de marzo y será conducida por el comediante Conan O'Brien. La academia anunció la lista completa de nominados a la 97ª edición donde se reconoce a lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica. Mira la lista completa aquí:



Mejor película

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Un completo desconocido ”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Parte 2”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Aún estoy aquí”

“Nickel Boys”

“La Sustancia”

“Wicked”

Mejor dirección

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

James Mangold, “Un completo desconocido”

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Coralie Fargeat, “La Sustancia”

Mejor actriz

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “La Sustancia”

Fernanda Torres, “Aún estoy aquí”

Mejor actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “Un completo desconocido”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Monika Barbara, “Un completo desconocido”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “Un completo desconocido”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice

Mejor guion original

“Anora” – Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” – Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain” – Jesse Eisenberg

“September 5″ – Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz Binder

“La Sustancia” – Coralie Fargeat

Mejor guion adaptado

“Un completo desconocido” – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

“Conclave” – Peter Straughan

“Emilia Pérez” – Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi

“Nickel Boys” – Joslyn Barnes and RaMell Ross

“Sing Sing” – Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Mejor fotografía

“The Brutalist” – Lol Crawley

“Dune: Parte 2” – Greig Fraser

“Emilia Pérez” – Paul Guilhaume

“Maria” – Ed Lachman

“Nosferatu” – Jarin Blaschke

Mejor montaje

“Anora” – Sean Baker

“The Brutalist” – Dávid Jancsó

“Conclave” – Nick Emerson

“Emelia Pérez” – Juliette Welfling

“Wicked” – Myron Kerstein

Mejor diseño de producción

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Parte 2”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Mejor vestuario

“Un completo desconocido” – Arianne Phillips

“Conclave” – Lisy Christl

“Gladiator II” – David Crossman and Janty Yates

“Nosferatu” – Linda Muir

“Wicked” – Paul Tazewell

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

“A Different Man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“La Sustancia”

“Wicked”

Mejores efectos visuales

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better Man”

“Dune: Parte 2”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Mejor sonido

“Un completo desconocido”

“Dune: Parte 2 ”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor banda sonora original

“The Brutalist” – Daniel Blumberg

“Conclave” – Volker Bertelmann

“Emilia Pérez” – Clément Ducol and Camille

“Wicked” – John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

“The Wild Robot” – Kris Bowers

Mejor canción original

“El Mal” from “Emilia Pérez”

“The Journey” from “The Six Triple Eight”

“Like A Bird” from “Sing Sing”

“Mi Camino” from “Emilia Pérez”

“Never Too Late” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

Mejor película de animación

“Flow”

“Intensamente 2″

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor película internacional

“Aún estoy aquí” (Brazil)

“The Girl with the Needle” (Denmark)

“Emilia Pérez” (France)

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany)

“Flow” (Latvia)

Mejor documental

“Black Box Diaries”

“No Other Land”

“Porcelain War”

“Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

“Sugarcane”

Mejor cortometraje de ficción

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

Mejor cortometraje de animación

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Mejor cortometraje documental

“Death by Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”