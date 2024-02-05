Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift fue la gran ganadora y superó a Sinatra, Stevie Wonder y Paul Simon

La 66 edición de los premios Grammy se realizó en el Crypto Arena de Los Ángeles y quien se lució en esta importante noche fue Taylor Swift, quien se llevó el mayor premio de la noche: 'mejor álbum del año', además consiguió romper un récord.
La rubia se consagró como ganadora de los premios 'mejor álbum' y 'mejor álbum pop' con ‘Midnights’, con lo que sumó 14 gramófonos y se ha convertido en la primera artista en conseguir cuatro premios al 'mejor álbum del año', superando íconos de la música como Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder y Paul Simon.
Swift recibió el premio de manos de Celine Dion, quien reapareció tras las noticias acerca de su enfermedad. En tanto, Miley Cyrus se llevó los premios a ‘mejor grabación’ y ‘mejor actuación de pop solista’, ambos por Flowers; mientras que Billie Eillish se llevó el premio de la 'canción del año' por What I was made for?, que compuso para la película de Barbie.
Victoria Mónet se llevó el galardón a ‘mejor nueva artista’, Karol G también fue condecorada a ‘mejor álbum de música urbana’ y Kylie Minogue logró su primer gramófono el imponerse en ‘mejor grabación pop/dance’.
LISTA DE GANADORES
Estos son los ganadores de la esperada noche de la música en las categorías más destacadas:
Canción del año
"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (de Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)
"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [de la película Barbie] - Billie Eilish O'Connell y Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) GANADORA
Álbum del año
Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
SOS - SZA
World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Grabación del año
"Kill Bill" - SZA
"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus GANADORA
"What Was I Made For?" [de la película Barbie] - Billie Eilish
"Worship" - Jon Batiste
"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius
"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Victoria Monét GANADORA
Ice Spice
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
Productor del año, no clásico
Metro Boomin
Jack Antonoff GANADOR
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Daniel Nigro
Compositor del año, no clásico
Edgar Barrera
Justin Tranter
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas GANADOR
Mejor álbum vocal pop
Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA
Mejor grabación Pop Dance
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray
"Miracle" - Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue GANADORA
"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha y David Guetta
"Rush" - Troye Sivan
Mejor álbum de música Dance/Electrónica
Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again.. GANADOR
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest for Fire - Skrillex
Mejor álbum de rock
But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore GANADOR
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - Boygenius GANADOR
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey
Mejor álbum de R&B
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét GANADOR
Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
"Low" - SZA
"Attention" - Doja Cat
"Sittin' on Top of the World" - Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage
"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole GANADOR
Mejor canción de rap
"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, y Ari Starace, compositores (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, y Javier Mercado, compositores (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, compositores (Drake y 21 Savage)
"Scientists & Engineers" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, y Dion Wilson, compositores (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, y Eryn Allen Kane) GANADOR
Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo
Love in Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
Live at the Piano - Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello GANADOR
Mejor álbum country
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain - Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson GANADOR
Mejor álbum americano
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell
You're the One - Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit GANADOR
The Returner - Allison Russell
Mejor álbum de música mexicana (Incluido Texano)
Bordado a Mano - Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez - Lila Downs
Flor Madre - Flor de Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes - Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma GANADOR