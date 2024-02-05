Grammy 2024: Taylor Swift fue la gran ganadora y superó a Sinatra, Stevie Wonder y Paul Simon

La 66 edición de los premios Grammy se realizó en el Crypto Arena de Los Ángeles y quien se lució en esta importante noche fue Taylor Swift, quien se llevó el mayor premio de la noche: 'mejor álbum del año', además consiguió romper un récord.

La rubia se consagró como ganadora de los premios 'mejor álbum' y 'mejor álbum pop' con ‘Midnights’, con lo que sumó 14 gramófonos y se ha convertido en la primera artista en conseguir cuatro premios al 'mejor álbum del año', superando íconos de la música como Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder y Paul Simon.

Swift recibió el premio de manos de Celine Dion, quien reapareció tras las noticias acerca de su enfermedad. En tanto, Miley Cyrus se llevó los premios a ‘mejor grabación’ y ‘mejor actuación de pop solista’, ambos por Flowers; mientras que Billie Eillish se llevó el premio de la 'canción del año' por What I was made for?, que compuso para la película de Barbie.

Victoria Mónet se llevó el galardón a ‘mejor nueva artista’, Karol G también fue condecorada a ‘mejor álbum de música urbana’ y Kylie Minogue logró su primer gramófono el imponerse en ‘mejor grabación pop/dance’.

LISTA DE GANADORES

Estos son los ganadores de la esperada noche de la música en las categorías más destacadas:

Canción del año

"A&W" - Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, compositores (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" - Jack Antonoff y Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" - Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (de Barbie The Album) - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, y Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, y Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, y Solána Rowe, compositores (SZA)

"Vampire" - Daniel Nigro y Olivia Rodrigo, compositores (Olivia Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [de la película Barbie] - Billie Eilish O'Connell y Finneas O'Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish) GANADORA

Álbum del año

Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

SOS - SZA

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The Record - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Grabación del año

"Kill Bill" - SZA

"Flowers" - Miley Cyrus GANADORA

"What Was I Made For?" [de la película Barbie] - Billie Eilish

"Worship" - Jon Batiste

"Vampire" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

"Not Strong Enough" - Boygenius

"On My Mama" - Victoria Monét

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Victoria Monét GANADORA

Ice Spice

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Productor del año, no clásico

Metro Boomin

Jack Antonoff GANADOR

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Daniel Nigro

Compositor del año, no clásico

Edgar Barrera

Justin Tranter

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas GANADOR

Mejor álbum vocal pop

Chemistry - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift GANADORA

Mejor grabación Pop Dance

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" - David Guetta, Anne-Marie y Coi Leray

"Miracle" - Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" - Kylie Minogue GANADORA

"One in a Million" - Bebe Rexha y David Guetta

"Rush" - Troye Sivan

Mejor álbum de música Dance/Electrónica

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again.. GANADOR

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Mejor álbum de rock

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore GANADOR

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - Boygenius GANADOR

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Mejor álbum de R&B

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét GANADOR

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Mejor interpretación de rap melódico

"Low" - SZA

"Attention" - Doja Cat

"Sittin' on Top of the World" - Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

"Spin Bout U" - Drake and 21 Savage

"All My Life" - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole GANADOR

Mejor canción de rap

"Attention" - Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, y Ari Starace, compositores (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [from Barbie The Album] - Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., y Onika Maraj, compositores (Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" - Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, y Javier Mercado, compositores (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" - Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule, y Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, compositores (Drake y 21 Savage)

"Scientists & Engineers" - Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, y Dion Wilson, compositores (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, y Eryn Allen Kane) GANADOR

Mejor álbum de jazz alternativo

Love in Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano - Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello GANADOR

Mejor álbum country

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain - Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson GANADOR

Mejor álbum americano

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell

You're the One - Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit GANADOR

The Returner - Allison Russell

Mejor álbum de música mexicana (Incluido Texano)

Bordado a Mano - Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez - Lila Downs

Flor Madre - Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes - Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS - Peso Pluma GANADOR