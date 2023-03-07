Oscars 2023: conozca los nominados a la edición 95 de los famosos premios

Este 2023 se celebra la edición 95 de los premios Óscar que se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en el Dolby Theatre. En esta oportunidad se ha elegido al conductor y cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador; esta es la tercera vez que la Academia lo convoca para liderar el evento internacional.

La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 12 de marzo a las 8 de la noche (hora peruana). El último 24 de enero se anunció los nominados que podrían llevarse la estatuilla en la gala final.

NOMINADOS

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condo (Los espíritus de la isla)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

Stephanie Chu (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

La señora Harris va a París

NOMINADOS A MEJOR SONIDO

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: el camino del agua

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Sin novedad en el frente

Babylon

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelman

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sin novedad en el frente

Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelman

TÁR

El triángulo de la tristeza

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

An Orish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson (Los espíritus de la isla)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch por (Los Fabelman)

Barry Keoghan (Los espíritus de la isla)

Ke Huy Quan (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Sin novedad en el frente

Babylon

Los espíritus de la isla

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelman

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)

Hold my hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Naatu Naatu (RRR)

This is a Life (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All that Breathes

All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Los susurros de los elefantes

Haulout

¿Cómo medir un año?

El efecto Marta Mitchell

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Sin novedad en el frente

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

El gato con botas: El último deseo

The Sea Beast

Red

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y VESTUARIO

Sin novedad en el frente

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: el camino del agua

Babylon

Elvis

Los Fabelman

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Los espíritus de la isla

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sin novedad en el frente

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: el camino del agua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (Los espíritus de la isla)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (Los Fabelman)

Michelle Yeoh (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

Steven Spielberg por (Los Fabelman)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Ostlund (El triángulo de la tristeza)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Sin novedad en el frente

Avatar: el camino del agua

Los espíritus de la isla

Elvis

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Los Fabelman

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

El triángulo de la tristeza

Women Talking

Con información de Depor