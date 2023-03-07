Oscars 2023: conozca los nominados a la edición 95 de los famosos premios

Este 2023 se celebra la edición 95 de los premios Óscar que se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en el Dolby Theatre. En esta oportunidad se ha elegido al conductor y cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador; esta es la tercera vez que la Academia lo convoca para liderar el evento internacional.
La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 12 de marzo a las 8 de la noche (hora peruana). El último 24 de enero se anunció los nominados que podrían llevarse la estatuilla en la gala final.
NOMINADOS
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condo (Los espíritus de la isla)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
Stephanie Chu (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
La señora Harris va a París
NOMINADOS A MEJOR SONIDO
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Sin novedad en el frente
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Sin novedad en el frente
Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
TÁR
El triángulo de la tristeza
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
An Orish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brendan Gleeson (Los espíritus de la isla)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch por (Los Fabelman)
Barry Keoghan (Los espíritus de la isla)
Ke Huy Quan (Todo a la vez en todas partes)
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Sin novedad en el frente
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)
Hold my hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
This is a Life (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All that Breathes
All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Los susurros de los elefantes
Haulout
¿Cómo medir un año?
El efecto Marta Mitchell
Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
Sin novedad en el frente
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
El gato con botas: El último deseo
The Sea Beast
Red
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y VESTUARIO
Sin novedad en el frente
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
Babylon
Elvis
Los Fabelman
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Los espíritus de la isla
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Sin novedad en el frente
Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR ACTOR
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (Los espíritus de la isla)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (Los Fabelman)
Michelle Yeoh (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
Steven Spielberg por (Los Fabelman)
Todd Field (TÁR)
Ruben Ostlund (El triángulo de la tristeza)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
Los espíritus de la isla
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
El triángulo de la tristeza
Women Talking
