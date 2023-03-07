Entretenimiento

Oscars 2023: conozca los nominados a la edición 95 de los famosos premios

La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 12 de marzo a las 8 de la noche (hora peruana).



Este 2023 se celebra la edición 95 de los premios Óscar que se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, en el Dolby Theatre. En esta oportunidad se ha elegido al conductor y cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador; esta es la tercera vez que la Academia lo convoca para liderar el evento internacional.

La ceremonia se realizará el próximo domingo 12 de marzo a las 8 de la noche (hora peruana). El último 24 de enero se anunció los nominados que podrían llevarse la estatuilla en la gala final.

NOMINADOS

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condo (Los espíritus de la isla)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
Stephanie Chu (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
La señora Harris va a París

NOMINADOS A MEJOR SONIDO

Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Sin novedad en el frente
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Sin novedad en el frente
Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
TÁR
El triángulo de la tristeza

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

An Orish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson (Los espíritus de la isla)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch por (Los Fabelman)
Barry Keoghan (Los espíritus de la isla)
Ke Huy Quan (Todo a la vez en todas partes)

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Sin novedad en el frente
Babylon
Los espíritus de la isla
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause (Tell It Like a Woman)
Hold my hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift me up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu (RRR)
This is a Life (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All that Breathes
All the Beatuy and the Bloodsheed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Los susurros de los elefantes
Haulout
¿Cómo medir un año?
El efecto Marta Mitchell
Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

Sin novedad en el frente
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
El gato con botas: El último deseo
The Sea Beast
Red

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y VESTUARIO

Sin novedad en el frente
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
Babylon
Elvis
Los Fabelman

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Los espíritus de la isla
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Sin novedad en el frente
Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR ACTOR

Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (Los espíritus de la isla)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (Los Fabelman)
Michelle Yeoh (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh (Los espíritus de la isla)
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert (Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo)
Steven Spielberg por (Los Fabelman)
Todd Field (TÁR)
Ruben Ostlund (El triángulo de la tristeza)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Sin novedad en el frente
Avatar: el camino del agua
Los espíritus de la isla
Elvis
Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Los Fabelman
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
El triángulo de la tristeza
Women Talking

